VIDEO: Crews rescue capsized sail boaters off Lake Tapps

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue (EPFR) crews helped two people who went into the water when their sailboat capsized off Tapps Island.

Thankfully, EPFR already had a boat in the water for training, allowing crews to respond quickly.

The two boaters were wearing life jackets and were safely able to make it to shore. They were tired from the cold water, but were otherwise okay.

The quick thinking of a homeowner nearby, who called in the emergency, helped prevent “the situation from becoming a tragedy,” EPFR said.

Although temperatures outside may have felt warm enough, water can drop more than 10 degrees from the air temp.

This can lead to cold water incapacitation, reduced motor control, and exhaustion in minutes, which happened to the boaters, even though they weren’t far off from shore.

As temperatures rise, East Pierce Fire & Rescue urges people to be prepared for the unexpected:

Always wear a life jacket

Know the risks of cold water

Don’t assume being close to shore makes it safe

EPFR has a program where boaters can take out life jackets on a loan so everyone can be safe.

