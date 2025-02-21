VIDEO: Car theft suspect leads police on chase through 2 counties

YELM, Wash. — Dashcam video released by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office shows law enforcement chasing a car theft suspect through two counties before that suspect crashed into a ditch.

On Feb. 19, Yelm Police and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was reported as stolen, but the driver took off, resulting in a police chase.

The driver made their way into Pierce County before circling back into Thurston County, toward Nisqually tribal land. Tribal Police were able to successfully put down spike strips and stop the car.

The driver and their passenger were detained with some assistance from K9 Igo.

The suspects were booked on a variety of charges, ranging from possession of a stolen gun, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police.





©2025 Cox Media Group