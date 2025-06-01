VIDEO: Bellevue Police crackdown on speeders nets 3 arrests

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) has announced three arrests as officers continue their month-long crackdown on speeders.

Officers have recorded a 163% increase in speeding tickets compared with last year. Speed was a factor in a deadly crash on May 2, BPD spokesperson Drew Anderson said.

In response, BPD launched a speeding enforcement campaign.

“We decided to really emphasize enforcement and holding folks accountable who were driving at dangerous speeds across Bellevue,” Anderson said.

Bellevue police made three arrests between Friday and Monday

On Friday night, officers arrested two 18-year-old men who were riding motorcycles in separate incidents. The BPD said one of them was racing four other motorcyclists and traveling at approximately 120 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on the 700 block of 148th Avenue Southeast.

Police spotted the other man on a motorcycle traveling southbound on Factoria Boulevard Southeast near the intersection of Southeast 38th Street. He was using a modified muffler on his vehicle, police said.

“The male allegedly eluded Bellevue officers several times over the course of the night and was last seen traveling on I-405 at over 120 mph,” according to a post on the Bellevue Beat Blog.

“Washington State Patrol troopers found the suspect underneath an I-5 overpass on Lakeview Boulevard, where he was arrested for eluding police and reckless driving. He was booked into the King County Jail.”

On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly drove recklessly across the city and attempted to elude officers.

He was driving a black Infiniti connected to a street racing vehicle group, the post said.

Even though the month of May is coming to a close, BPD will still be out there watching for speeders and reckless drivers, holding them accountable, Anderson said.

“The numbers haven’t been drastically reducing,” Anderson said. “But for us, showing the public that we are enforcing these infractions—folks who are willingly breaking the law—and holding them accountable, that’s the kind of action we know that Bellevue community members want to see. And we want to make sure that they knew we were delivering on our promise to hold this emphasis.”

