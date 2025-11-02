Victim stabbed multiple times after assault in front of Pioneer Square garage

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a 24-year-old man early Saturday morning near the Sinking Ship Garage in Pioneer Square.

Officers responded to calls of a possible shooting on Second Avenue near Yesler Way around 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived, there was a large crowd in the area, but no witnesses reported hearing gunfire, and no shell casings were found.

Officers were unable to locate the 24-year-old victim until he arrived at Harborview Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators learned that the victim and his friends had been followed by another group of people after leaving a nightclub.

A fight eventually broke out at the entrance to the garage, and the victim was stabbed when he tried to intervene.

He was stabbed four times in the back, he had three wounds on his scalp, one in his rib cage, and one to his right arm.

Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

SPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit is investigating the stabbing.

