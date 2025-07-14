Victim in serious condition after shooting in parking lot of Queen Anne convenience store

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times during a possible shooting at a convenience store in Queen Anne.

The shooting took place at a 7-Eleven near Queen Anne Ave N and Nickerson Street at around 10:08 p.m.

Police say that witnesses saw a white car parked in the parking lot with three people inside, and they began fighting with the victim.

That’s when two of the people pulled guns out and started shooting.

The victim was shot several times in the leg, stomach, and right arm.

The suspects ran after the shooting.

The man was alert when officers arrived, but he was rushed to Harborview in serious condition.

Police say the suspects were not arrested and still out there.

This is a breaking story. We have more details as they become available.

