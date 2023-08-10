Victim dies in hospital after Federal Way shooting

FEDERAL WAY — Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a Federal Way shooting on Monday.

Monday morning Police heard reports of a shooting near the 400th block of South 325th Place. When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital but soon died from his injuries.

Police soon arrested a 19-year-old suspect and recovered a handgun at the scene.

Witnesses said that the 19-year-old- was with another man who also fled the shooting and has yet to be found. This man has been described by police as Black or Pacific Islander, with shorter dark hair in his late teens or early 20s.

Police say that the cause of the shooting is currently unknown and ask that if you have any information about the shooting you contact Federal Way officers at 253-835-2121.

