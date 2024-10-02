Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz to visit Washington State

SEATTLE, Wash. — Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is paying a visit to our state.

On Wednesday, the Washington State Democrats announced that the Governor of Minnesota will be in town Tuesday, October 8 for a private event in Hunts Point.

The State Democratic Party released the following statement:

“WA Democrats are excited to welcome Governor Walz to Washington on Tuesday morning. With ballots already being cast in some states, it is more important than ever that we explain our vision for an opportunity economy that doesn’t just help families get by but helps them get ahead. We look forward to helping Governor Walz make that case in the closing weeks of this election.”

Walz was selected by current Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in August after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping out of the race.

Harris and Walz are running against former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance in the upcoming election that will take place on November 5.

Walz and Vance had their second debate on Tuesday. You can read about it here.

©2024 Cox Media Group