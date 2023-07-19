Veterinary nonprofit helps out King County animals

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Banjo and Cinders are just a couple of animals a nonprofit is helping out this week in King County.

The Ellevet Project is making sure every pet gets the care they need.

On Tuesday, they were at Evergreen treatment services.

The group gives free veterinary care and supplies to unhoused and low-income communities.

“Humans, it’s about connection,” said one vet. “People need connection, it doesn’t matter if it’s another person or an animal. Ten connections are important no matter what.”

The nonprofit is making a few other stops. On Thursday it’ll be at the Regional Animal Services of King County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and next Tuesday it’ll be at the Renton library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.









