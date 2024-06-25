Veterans Affairs announces $10 million funding opportunity for veteran suicide prevention

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that $10 million will go to some states, territories, and Tribal governments to better educate on suicide prevention strategies for veterans.

These cooperative agreements are going to help fund and support suicide mortality review committees.

Their job is to analyze and understand suicide deaths, identify at-risk groups, and come up with data-driven prevention strategies for veterans.

“One Veteran suicide is one too many, and we will stop at nothing to end Veteran suicide,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. “Launching this first-of-its-kind initiative will allow us to better understand suicide deaths and, as a result, deliver better interventions to prevent Veteran suicide.”

This funding directly supports the VA’s National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide and the President’s strategy to reduce military and veteran suicide.

The funding is for one year and is expected to be distributed by the end of September.

The application period ends on July 25.

Details about this opportunity can be found on the VA website.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

