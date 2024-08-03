“Very lucky”: Bellevue neighbor wakes residents just before their home burns

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two Bellevue residents managed to escape their burning home thanks to the quick actions of a neighbor Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., a fire broke out on the exterior of a house in the 24300 block of 138th Avenue Southeast.

Luckily, a neighbor who was awake nearby saw the flames and ran over to knock on the door.

The neighbor was able to alert the two residents, who were able to safely evacuate before the fire broke through a kitchen window and took the home.

It took almost an hour for Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority crews to extinguish the flames, with no firemen injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but for now, Puget Sound Fire Division Chief Pat Pawlak says the pair were “very lucky.”

Pawlack says the residents have family nearby to help, and that the Red Cross is assisting the two with any emergent needs.

