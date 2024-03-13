Vashon Island firefighters rescue dog after 100 foot fall

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Firefighters were called after a dog fell 100 feet down a cliff near KVI beach on Vashon Island Tuesday afternoon.

Vashon Island Fire and Rescue was called to the 7800 block of Southwest 204th Street around 2 p.m.

A woman had been walking her dog Kirby when somehow the dog got ahead of her and ended up falling.

Firefighters had to perform a high angle rope rescue. A firefighter wearing a harness lowered himself down to the dog. The firefighter then put a rescue harness on Kirby and the pair went the rest of the way down to the beach.

Thankfully Kirby was unharmed. The rescue took about 90 minutes.

