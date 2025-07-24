Vashon Island beaches closed for shellfish harvesting. Here’s why.

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish harvesting is closed for Vashon Island beaches.

That’s because they’ve detected unsafe levels of paralytic shellfish poison Vashon-Maury Island’s Quartermaster Harbor beaches.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is posting advisory signs at beaches warning people.

The Department of Health says this announcement applies only to recreational shellfish. Commercial shellfish harvesting sites are monitored and regulated separately.

Species of shellfish affected

The closure includes all species of shellfish, including:

Clams

Geoduck

Scallops

Mussels

Oysters

Snails

Species of shellfish not affected

The closure does not include crab or shrimp. Crabmeat is not known to contain the paralytic shellfish toxin, but the guts can contain unsafe levels. To be safe, clean crab thoroughly.

What’s the risk?

The toxin is not destroyed by cooking or freezing. Anyone who eats contaminated shellfish is at risk of getting sick or dying, depending on the severity.

The toxin isn’t detectable just by looking at the shellfish – it can only be found through lab testing.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms typically begin with a mild numbness or tingling in the face, arms, and legs. Next, a person will get a headache, become dizzy and nauseous, and lose muscle coordination. In cases of severe poisoning, muscle paralysis and respiratory failure occur, and in these cases, death may occur in 2 to 25 hours. Symptoms typically begin 30 to 60 minutes after eating the contaminated shellfish.

If symptoms are mild, call your health care provider or Washington Poison Center (800-222-1222), and Public Health (206-296-4774). If symptoms are severe, call 911 or have someone take you to the emergency room immediately.

