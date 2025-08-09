Vashon Island beaches closed to shellfish harvesting after biotoxin detected

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has closed beaches to recreational shellfish harvesting in Vashon Island after finding unsafe levels of a marine biotoxin.

High levels of Paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) were detected on beaches on the west side of the island, according to the King County website.

PSP is a natural biotoxin that is produced by algae that builds up inside the skin of a shellfish.

The shellfish speice that would be included clams, geoduck, scallops, mussels, oysters, snails and other invertebrates.

Doesn’t include crab or shrimp, but the county says that it might be a good idea to clean any crabs you catch thoroughly.

PSP can’t be killed by freezing or cooking contaminated shellfish.

Any person who eats shellfish with PSP is at risk for serious illness and even death.

The county says that there were already restrictions on the eastern shores of Vashon-Maury Island and beaches like North Point of Alki Beach to Dash Point State Park in Federal Way that were placed on July 25.

They consider this current closure a continuation of those previous restrictions.

Public Health – Seattle & King County, with the help of its partners, is posting signs warning against collecting shellfish.

The county says that commercial shellfish harvesting sites are being monitored and regulated.

©2025 Cox Media Group