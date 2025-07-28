Vancouver police arrest known sex offender who allegedly assaulted 12-year-old

VANCOUVER, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 24-year-old Vancouver man was arrested on July 18 for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, the City of Vancouver confirmed Thursday.

Suliman Abdul-Hadi is a Level 3 sex offender who is prohibited from being near minors and is on a GPS monitoring system.

Vancouver PD arrest local sex offender

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) responded to a report of a 12-year-old girl in the hospital on July 11. The minor reportedly had been provided alcohol by an adult male, who then had sexual relations with her.

Investigators learned that the male was Abdul-Hadi, and executed a search warrant on his Vancouver residence on July 18.

The Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS), Children’s Justice Center/Elder Justice Center, Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit (DECU), and the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) assisted in the search warrant.

Abdul-Hadi attempted to flee from his residence during the search warrant, but was met by the Vancouver Police K9 team and taken into custody.

There is currently no information provided for the delayed announcement between the July 18 arrest and Thursday’s announcement.

Abdul-Hadi was booked into the Clark County Jail for the following: rape of a child II, rape of a child III, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, supplying liquor to minors, disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives suspect there are numerous other child victims associated with Abdul-Hadi. VPD claimed Abdul-Hadi targets young women ages 11 to 17.

