VA awards millions in grants to expand state VA cemeteries

WASHINGTON — On October 3, the Department of Veteran Affairs National Cemetery Administration awarded over $44.5 million to expand and improve state cemeteries this year.

The grants are designed to increase the timeliness and access to burial and memorial services for veterans.

Eleven states, including Washington, were selected to receive the grants.

“It is our duty to ensure America’s Veterans are honored for their service as they are laid to rest,” said Acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald Walters. “Partnering with states, tribes and territories allows us to better provide burial options closer to where Veterans and their families live.”

The grant program has existed since 1978 and has awarded over $1 billion, helping over 185,000 veterans in the U.S.

The funding has helped veterans be interred at VA-owned or VA-funded cemeteries within 75 miles of their homes.

The VA can now provide 94% of veterans living in the U.S. the option of being buried at a VA or VA-funded cemetery.

