UW women’s rowing kicks off season with 4K win at Burnaby Regatta

BURNABY, B.C. — The University of Washington Women’s rowing team kicked off their season with a win at the Burnaby Lake Small Boat Regatta

Mira Calder and Isabel van Opzeeland received top honors in the 4,000-meter race, according to a Sunday press release from the UW

The regatta featured pairs, singles and doubles with the top finishers moving on to a 250-meter sprint race later that day.

Washington entered 15 pairs and took a total of five of the top six spots. This qualified the five UW crews for the sprint.

Calder and van Opzeeland finished with a time of 16 minutes and 21 seconds which was only about a second and a half ahead of their teammates.

Cait Whittard and Leah Nash finished in 16 minutes and 22 seconds with two more Husky pairs finishing in third and fourth:

Next, the UW men and women will compete at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston on Oct. 22.

