UW study: Eye injuries 2 times higher for those with legal access to fireworks

SEATTLE — New Year’s Eve is coming up, and fireworks are a favorite way for some to celebrate.

A University of Washington study of local counties and cities says if you live in a community where fireworks are legal, the odds of a fireworks-related eye injury are two times higher compared to those who live in an area where they’re restricted.

Dr. Shu Feng, an assistant professor in ophthalmology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, led the research.

Feng said 35% of the injuries they studied were in children under 18, while the average age was 25.

“So, really the majority of our injuries are happening in children and young adults. And these are people who have long lives ahead of them, and we hope that they can have the best vision possible for the rest of their lives,” said Feng.

If you choose to use legal fireworks on New Year’s Eve, here are some safety tips:

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Never hold lit fireworks in your hands.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Only light one device at a time.

Maintain a safe distance after lighting.

“Ophthalmologists just hate the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve because those are our busiest weeks every year,” Feng said. “We get a very substantial number of fireworks injuries, and we see that a lot of them are young kids or younger people. And some of these people lose vision from one eye or both.”

