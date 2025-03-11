UW settles pandemic tuition lawsuit for $4 million

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The University of Washington has settled a pandemic-related tuition lawsuit brought by some of its students for $4 million.

Tens of thousands of UW students sued, claiming they were unfairly charged tuition for in-person education they never received during the pandemic, according to The Seattle Times. When COVID-19 began spreading in March 2020, UW shifted to online learning. The students said they paid for access to campus facilities, labs, and in-person instruction but instead had to take classes from home.

The university admits no wrongdoing and says it acted responsibly during the pandemic. It told The Times it kept students safe while continuing to provide an education. The university said it invested in remote learning platforms and enhanced technology, as well as student health services.

“Given the potential ongoing costs of litigating this case through trial, we believe it was the financially responsible decision to agree to this settlement,” Victor Balta, a UW spokesperson, told The Times.

