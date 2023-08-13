UW researchers say they have found switches that control dopamine in the brain

SEATTLE — UW researchers have identified “channel switches” that they say could control the release of dopamine in the brain.

Scientists hope that this might one day lead to cures for a wide range of diseases and disorders that currently don’t already have solutions.

These “switches” were found to regulate the motivational state of mice. Humans have hundreds of these switches which control several chemicals and hormones that influence our behavior. The University of Washington School of Medicine research team says the next step is to develop a drug that activates these channels. The drugs could then be tested through chemical trials.

“The ability to precisely manipulate how dopamine-producing neurons of the brain regulate different behaviors is a major step toward developing better therapies for a range of mental illnesses,” said professor of psychiatry & behavioral sciences Larry Zweifel.





©2023 Cox Media Group