UW researchers develop new light to reset internal clocks and improve sleep

A new study from the University of Washington has found that a specially designed LED light emitting alternating blue and orange wavelengths can better regulate circadian rhythms and improve melatonin production.

The research, published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms, highlights the potential for this technology to treat sleep disorders and Seasonal Affective Disorder.

The study tested three different lighting devices on participants and found that the novel blue-orange LED light advanced melatonin production by an average of 1 hour and 20 minutes, significantly more than the other lights tested.

The blue light, commonly used in commercial lighting products, advanced melatonin by 40 minutes, while a standard white office light produced almost no change.

“Our internal clock needs to be synced to the time of day, and if it’s not, our bodies won’t function properly,” said Jay Neitz, UW School of Medicine professor and coauthor of the study.

The alternating blue and orange light, developed by Neitz and his colleagues, mimics the colors seen in the sky at dawn and dusk, stimulating a circuit in the eye that helps reset the body’s internal clock.

This research offers a promising approach to combatting the disruptions caused by artificial light exposure, irregular work schedules, and seasonal changes.

The light technology has already been commercialized and sold by Chicago-based company TUO, through a partnership with UW.

Grants from the National Institutes of Health supported the study.

