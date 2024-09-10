UW receives grant to fund research to detect and manage Alzheimer’s in American Indians communities

The University of Washington Medicine researchers have been awarded an $11.3 million contract to create training for healthcare providers and support family members in identifying and caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, particularly those who traditionally lack access to this specialized care.

In 2020, an estimated 38,000 American Indian and Alaska Native people 65 or older were living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society estimates that the number will double by 2030.

The program will be led by Dr. Debra Buchwald, professor of neurological surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

The team’s goal will be to create and implement instructional programs that can help train primary care providers to recognize and improve outcomes of Alzheimer’s and other dementia illnesses.

“They’ll be trained how to manage dementia locally, talk to families, and identify when certain medications are appropriate,” Dr. Buchwald noted. “The program will strive to increase the knowledge and competency of primary care providers and staff who work with American Indian and Alaska Native patients and communities.”

The program funding will come from the Indian Health Service and will be used to reach all 574 federally recognized tribes.

“This is an incredible investment by the Indian Health Service, and is coming at such a critical time,” said one of the Alaska team members, Jordan P. Lewis. “With the growing recognition of dementia in American Indian and Alaska Native communities, the investment in training of primary care providers, our caregivers and communities will assist in increasing awareness and understanding of dementia.”

UW Medicine notes that while age continues to be the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s, these communities are disproportionately at risk for diabetes, hypertension and obesity to name a few.

More information about this award can be found on the UW Medicine website.

