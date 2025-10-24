UW men’s basketball team names former point guard Abdul Gaddy as assistant coach

SEATTLE — Abdul Gaddy, a former standout point guard for the University of Washington, has been named the new assistant coach for the Huskies men’s basketball team.

Head coach Danny Sprinkle announced the promotion on Wednesday, right before the start of the season.

“Abdul has been a valuable member of our team for the past year and I’m excited to officially add him to our coaching staff,” Sprinkle said. “Abdul is not only someone who has a tremendous mind for the game but he also possesses an incredible passion for our program and the university as a whole.”

Gaddy was one of the highest-rated recruits to commit to the Huskies in 2009.

He spent the 2024-25 season as the director of player development and returned to his alma mater after playing professionally in the US, Italy, Latvia, and Germany.

Gaddy expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I want to thank Coach Sprinkle for believing in me... I’m also extremely grateful because this is my school. I bleed Purple. To be able to be a part of this and help us get back on the right track is special.”

The Huskies will begin their regular season on November 3, hosting University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at 8 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group