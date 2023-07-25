UW begins recruitment for psychedelic cancer therapy study

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington is now recruiting for a study to determine whether psilocybin can reduce anxiety related to cancer diagnosis.

Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound that is found in some species of mushrooms.

In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified its use in psychotherapy as ‘breakthrough therapy’ for certain mental illnesses such as depression. This study hopes to expand that understanding, said the UW.

All survey participants will attend group-therapy sessions. In the third session, subjects will receive a single capsule of psilocybin that is expected to last six to seven hours.

“There are many, many people who are worried about having a difficult death, about leaving people they love, about being unable to do things that give their life meaning. And how you cope with all those worries is a huge quality-of-life issue,” said Dr. Anthony Back, a UW Medicine oncologist and palliative-care specialist. “The idea of this (psilocybin) treatment is to allow people to experience a new perspective on what they’re dealing with. It is the hope that we can help people come to terms so they can find a way to live in the moment, without having to pretend they aren’t ill or tell people that they’re just fine when they’re not, or pretend that it’s not sad when it can be sad.”

The study includes 56 different people and is based at the UW School of Medicine. The findings are expected to take two years.





©2023 Cox Media Group