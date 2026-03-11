U.S. Olympic figure skaters to perform at Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE — Fresh off the Winter Olympics in Milan, U.S. figure skaters Alysa Liu, Illia Malinin, Amber Glenn and others will be performing at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Stars on Ice 2026 Tour is coming to Seattle on May 23 at 7 p.m. will feature Olympic medalists and world champions in a showcase that dates back to 1986.

Other performers include Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea, Isabeau Levito, Jason Brown, Andrew Torgashev, Emily Chan, and Spencer Howe.

You can purchase tickets at starsonice.com and ticketmaster.

