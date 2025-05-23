U.S. Forest Service advises visitors ahead of Memorial Day travel

Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, the United States Forest Service is reminding visitors to plan ahead of the travel rush to National Forests around the Pacific Northwest.

The Forest Service released a list of tips for visitors to consider before heading out:

Know conditions: Not all roads, trails and campgrounds are open, particularly this year with the late-season snow. Shaded areas and cut banks on roads at higher elevations may still have impassible snowdrifts.

Expect crowds: Park only in designated areas. Unsafe and illegal parking blocks first responders and puts people in danger. Plan ahead, pack your patience, and have a “plan B” if you don’t have reservations.

Download recreation.gov.app: Recreation.gov is a one-stop shop for making reservations for camping, knowing which campgrounds first-come, first-serve sites have, obtaining timed-entry passes for those sites and experiences where they are required, and acquiring special permits for unique experiences such as climbing some of our most challenging, popular Cascade peaks.

Recreate responsibility: Do your part to avoid preventable accidents and injuries! Injuries, stranded vehicles, and lost or missing people tax the capacity of first responders and search and rescue volunteers, especially those serving rural and remote areas. Make sure to bring the 10 essentials- carry what you need to stay safe if you get lost or stranded, even for short trips. Make sure someone knows where you are going and when you expect to return, and what to do if you don’t arrive on time.

Leave no trace and pack it out!: As our staff work to maintain many sites with increased visitation, you may find trash bins or restroom facilities that are full or unusable.

For more information on visiting National Forests around the PNW visit USDA.gov

