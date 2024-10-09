Upset families to rally ahead of Seattle school board meeting about closures

SEATTLE, Wash. — Families, community members, and teacher organizations plan to rally Wednesday before Seattle Public Schools’ board meeting, speaking out about the district’s plan to close five elementary schools next year.

Around 100 people have signed up to testify at the meeting, according to the parent group ‘All Together for SPS.’

The school board is expected to vote on a resolution that would authorize the closure of as many as 16 schools down the road.

According to the Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, enrollment has dropped by 4,000 students over the last seven years.

The district is facing a budget deficit of around $100 million – something that won’t be easy to fix.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place at 4:15 p.m. at the Jon Stanford Center for Educational Excellence on 3rd Avenue South.

©2024 Cox Media Group