SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Upper Deck Golf will be returning to the stadium in April. The event will be held from April 26 to 27.

Participants will have a chance to play a round of golf while enjoying music, cold drinks, and multiple challenges.

Tee times can be booked as early as 7:00 a.m. and as late as 9:00 p.m.

To register for the tee time waitlist click here.

