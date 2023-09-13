Upcoming new COVID vaccine recommended for fall/winter virus season

New COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available in the coming days and weeks, and health officials are recommending that people get one ahead of the fall and winter virus season.

COVID-19 isn’t the only virus to be concerned about. Other than COVID-19, the two other viruses responsible for the most hospitalizations are RSV and the flu.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this is the first fall and winter season where vaccines are available for all three viruses.

As far as the new COVID vaccine, the CDC says everyone 6 months and older should get one, as long as they haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine in the last two months.

Updated vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna should be available later this week.

Getting the new vaccine can give you extra protection against variants that are now responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the U.S.

And remember that there are still at-home tests to determine if you have the virus. If you do get sick, talk to your doctor about treatments that can lessen the risk of getting severely ill, which could lead to a hospital stay or even death.

You can find a vaccine provider near you by visiting https://www.vaccines.gov or checking with a pharmacy.

