Unsecured boat launched onto I-90 in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Wednesday morning a boat flew off its trailer on westbound I-90 approaching I-405 in Bellevue.

Washington State Patrol says the boat was not properly secured. The boat and trailer were damaged, but there were no injuries.

This is WB 90 approaching I-405. Boat decided to leave the trailer. Cleared to the right now and tow on the way. Use caution through the area. #SecureYourBoat pic.twitter.com/4LiNCXvL5J — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 13, 2024

Unsecured loads cause over 300 crashes every year in Washington and some of those turn deadly. In September a tire flew through a windshield on I-5 in Lakewood, killing two people and injuring a third.

Fines for unsecured loads can be up to $5,000.

If you spot a dangerous unsecured load you are encouraged to call 911.

Click here for tips to secure your load.

