Unsecured boat launched onto I-90 in Bellevue

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Wednesday morning a boat flew off its trailer on westbound I-90 approaching I-405 in Bellevue.

Washington State Patrol says the boat was not properly secured. The boat and trailer were damaged, but there were no injuries.

Unsecured loads cause over 300 crashes every year in Washington and some of those turn deadly. In September a tire flew through a windshield on I-5 in Lakewood, killing two people and injuring a third.

Fines for unsecured loads can be up to $5,000.

If you spot a dangerous unsecured load you are encouraged to call 911.

Click here for tips to secure your load.

