Ukrainian principal dancers’ strength shines in Seattle’s Snow White amid war

SEATTLE — Two principal dancers will be gracing the stage at the Paramount Theater, on Wednesday night, with not just pirouettes but a tone of resilience.

Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov are now calling Seattle their temporary home as the war continues in Ukraine.

They’re part of the Grand Kyiv Ballet Company which will be performing Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs all week long.

Kukhar and Stoianov said they were continents away when the war erupted. With the help of friends and family, the couple was able to evacuate their children safely from Ukraine.

If you’re interested in watching their ballet performances tickets are still available at stgpresents.org.

