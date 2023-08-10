Uber hopes new feature will give riders ‘additional layer of safety’

SEATTLE — Uber has introduced a new in-app safety feature in the U.S. that gives riders the option to start an audio recording through their Uber app.

Riders have been able to access this functionality in other parts of the world through their apps safety toolkit since 2019. Today, Seattle is one of the cities nationwide where the audio recording feature has expanded to.

Uber says that giving riders and drivers the option to initiate audio recordings before or during a trip encourages safe and comfortable interactions, and adds an additional layer of safety to trips taken on the platform. After entering the car, riders and drivers will receive an in-app notification if they are matched with a user who has the feature enabled, letting them know the trip may be recorded.

No one will be able to listen to the recording unless a driver or rider submits a safety report to Uber and attaches the audio file.

