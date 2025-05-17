Two young beavers were rehabilitated and released back into the wild in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington had two young beavers needing care brought to them within two days of each other, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

One young beaver, known as a ‘kit,’ was brought to the center earlier in May by a Tulalip police officer, WDFW posted on Facebook.

The next day, another kit was brought to Sarvey and both beavers were treated and released back into the wild in a wetland in north King County with the assistance of WDFW.

The two were released with a wild foster group of adult beavers, which are required for kits to be around in order to rehabilitate fully, according to WDFW.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says they will be monitoring the two to ensure a smooth transition back into the wild.

On a spring morning in May, Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington answered their door to find a Tulalip Police... Posted by Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife on Friday, May 16, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group