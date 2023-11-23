Two women found dead in Port Orchard murder-suicide identified

The deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in Port Orchard on Sunday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Their bodies were found inside a home on Nov. 19.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, deputies responded to a welfare check in the 5000 block of Southeast Safe Haven Way.

A woman had called the Sheriff’s Office because they had not seen their neighbor in over a month.

When deputies went inside the home, they found the bodies of two women lying on a bed. Both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Detectives found a pistol on one of the bodies.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the women as Lilith C. Stewart, 47, and Kaylynn Hawkins, 41. Both of Port Orchard.





