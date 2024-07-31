Two teens arrested in Seattle for armed robberies, stolen vehicle

Seattle Police arrested two teenagers last month in connection with a series of armed robberies and recovered a stolen vehicle, according to a department statement.

The incidents occurred on June 22, starting with a robbery at an ATM in the 4100 block of East Madison Street around 9:38 p.m.

According to police, two victims were held at gunpoint and robbed by two masked suspects wearing hoodies.

As officers investigated, they received reports of a second armed robbery in the 11400 block of 71st Place South.

Police quickly found the suspects, aged 13 and 15, who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle.

After a brief foot chase, the teens were arrested.

The getaway car -- reported stolen earlier that night during an armed carjacking -- collided with a police vehicle, causing damage.

Authorities recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including stolen credit cards, cash, and a realistic-looking firearm believed to have been used in the robberies.

The stolen items were returned to the victims, and the vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

The suspects were booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center on multiple felony charges, including Robbery 1st Degree and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

