Two teens arrested for numerous armed robberies in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Teenage crime continues in Tacoma as police catch two boys too young to vote but who are still suspected of numerous armed robberies.

The boys are 16 and 15 years old, and Tacoma police say they robbed at least six people at gunpoint — five of the crimes happening in the same four-hour stretch.

The victims were all women — nurses, grocery store customers, and a person at a bus stop. Victims gave similar descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle the suspects used.

Police say most of them were going to and from their cars when they were put in front of the barrel of a gun.

The next day, police spotted the vehicle they believe the boys used, and after a short chase, they arrested the 16-year-old.

His alleged accomplice was taken into custody Friday.

Both boys were booked into Remann Hall for charges related to a total of six armed robberies. The investigation is ongoing.

