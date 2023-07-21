Two suspects arrested in Thurston County murder investigation

OLYMPIA Wash. — Two suspects are now in jail in relation to a murder that happened in Thurston County.

In early April police found a burned car near Randle with a scorched body in the trunk.

After three months of investigating, police arrested two suspects on July 14th who are charged with second-degree murder for the crime. Police believe that the killing happened in the Grand Mound area of Thurston.

Two people have already been arrested this investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

