Two suspects arrested in Grays Harbor arrested after using credit card in stollen wallet

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Two suspects were arrested after they went on a shopping spree using a victim’s credit card, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim has lost their wallet at a gas station.

That is when two suspects found the wallet and began to use the cards inside.

They went to several stores and used the victims’ cards to pay for the items they purchased, Deputies said.

During an investigation into fraudulent purchases, the two suspects were identified.

They were later found with the items that were purchased with the stolen cards.

All of the items that were found were taken by the sheriff’s office.

The two suspects were arrested and taken into the Grays Harbor County Jail for three counts of second-degree theft, 1st degree stolen property trafficking and false identity charges.

