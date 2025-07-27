Two suspected of armed robbery and kidnapping arrested in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — During a drug deal in Olympia, one person was robbed at knifepoint, kidnapped, beaten, and left on the side of the road on Saturday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after the incident and the victim described the suspect’s car as a black GMC Yukon.

The SUV was later seen in Lacey and two suspects inside matched the victim’s description.

Olympia Police took the two suspects into custody and the SUV was impounded, the Thurston County Sheriff says.

