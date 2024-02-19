Two snowmobilers injured after going over 50-foot embankment near Snoqualmie Pass

A husband and wife were injured Sunday after the snowmobiles they were riding went over an embankment in the Cooper Lake area.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:51 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a report of SOS signals from a GPS subscriber near Cooper Lake.

Cooper Lake is approximately five miles east of the summit at Snoqualmie Pass.

Deputies and the Kittitas County Search & Rescue team arrived and were told two snowmobilers went over a 50-foot embankment into a ravine.

Both of the snowmobilers were injured.

After a high-angle rope rescue, both snowmobilers were rescued from the steep and snowy slope.

The snowmobilers, identified as a husband and wife, both 52 years old, are from Auburn.

The woman was taken to Confluence Health in Wenatchee by helicopter and the man was taken by ambulance to Yakima.

