Two shot in South Seattle attempted robbery

SOUTH SEATTLE — A man and a woman were shot in South Seattle after a suspect attempted to rob them on Friday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Just before midnight near Beacon Avenue South and South Fletcher Street, the two were in a car when a suspect came up to the vehicle and demanded money, SPD said in a release.

The suspect then pistol-whipped the woman and fired at least one shot, which injured them both inside the car before leaving the scene.

The man was brought to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and the woman chose not to be treated, SPD said.

The suspect has not been caught, but SPD asks anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

