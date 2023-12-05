Two recounts happening in King County for tight races in November General Election

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two recounts will be conducted in King County for tight races in the November General Election.

One would use a machine recount for Council Position No. 3 in the city of Newcastle.

Mercer Island School District No. 400, Director Position No. 5, qualifies for a mandatory hand recount.

The Newcastle machine recount will happen on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Officials will do the Mercer Island recount on Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8:30 a.m. each day.

The final recount results will be certified on Monday, Dec.11 at 10:30 a.m.

