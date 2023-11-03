Two people treated for Legionnaires’ disease at UW Medical Center

Two people were treated for Legionnaires’ disease at the University of Washington Medical Center in Montlake, according to a release from UW Medicine.

The cases are considered to be healthcare-associated infections.

While water tested at the medical center has been negative for Legionella, the medical center is working closely with Public Health in Seattle & King County, the Washington State Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the cases.

One of the patients has been discharged and the other remains at the hospital.

