Two people arrested in Tukwila, accused of stealing 300 feet of cable

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department said they arrested two people, accused of stealing about 300 feet of cables.

“Wire theft has been an ongoing issue in our area,” the department said. “These thefts have resulted in cable/internet outages that have impacted our 911 operation system, power outages for residents and damage to city infrastructure.”

The arrests happened on February 21 on Southcenter Boulevard.

According to police, someone called 911 after seeing the pair open a manhole cover and pull the cable through it.

Officers said they found the two people nearby at a bus stop with the cable and bolt cutters.

Between the cost of materials, time for crews to come out and fix the damage, and loss of business due to power and or internet being unavailable, the department said incidents like this are expensive to fix.

“If you see individuals messing with wire, cable boxes, light poles or other infrastructure or leaving construction sites with handfuls of wire without marked vehicles or any kind of safety helmets, safety equipment or other markings to indicate that they are official employees, please feel to call 9-1-1 to report it,” the department said.





©2025 Cox Media Group