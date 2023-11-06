Two pedestrians hit near Olympic View Drive in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds officers say they are investigating a crash where two pedestrians were hit by an elderly driver in Edmonds on Sunday.

They were hit near 76th and Olympic View Drive.

Both patients were taken to Harborview for treatment.

The elderly driver stayed at the scene after hitting the pedestrians and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say that there is evidence that the driver was drunk or high.

76th Ave was closed for the investigation but the street is now back open.

In addition to the missing 10-year old, Edmonds officers are also on the scene of a vehicle collision where two pedestrians were struck near 76th and Olympic view Drive. 76th Ave is closed north of OVD. Both patients have been transported to Harborview. No evidence of impairment. pic.twitter.com/xqeBhEmqI4 — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) November 5, 2023

