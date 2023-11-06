Local

Two pedestrians hit near Olympic View Drive in Edmonds

By KIRO 7 News Staff

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds officers say they are investigating a crash where two pedestrians were hit by an elderly driver in Edmonds on Sunday.

They were hit near 76th and Olympic View Drive.

Both patients were taken to Harborview for treatment.

The elderly driver stayed at the scene after hitting the pedestrians and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say that there is evidence that the driver was drunk or high.

76th Ave was closed for the investigation but the street is now back open.

