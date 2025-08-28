Two more WA beaches are now safe for swimming

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two more beaches in King County are now safe for swimming.

Public Health – Seattle & King County announced Thursday that bacteria levels have dropped at Idylwood Beach in Redmond and Luther Burbank Beach in Mercer Island so it’s no longer a public health risk.

The announcement comes a day after the agency said Houghton Beach in Kirkland and Madison Park Beach in Seattle were safe as well.

“We test the water for bacteria, which tells us whether there is poop in the water from people, pets, or wildlife. Poop can carry germs that can make people sick from swimming or playing in the water,” King County Public Health wrote in a news release.

There are still several area beaches where people and pets are being asked to stay out because of bacteria. You can view the map here.

©2025 Cox Media Group