Two-month old muskox calf enjoys watermelon snack at Point Defiance Zoo

POINT DEFIANCE ZOO, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo made a post on their social media Friday of a Two-month-old muskox calf chowing down on some delicious watermelon.

“Willow” had her name picked by adoring fans who voted for her name online.

“Within her first week of life, the calf was imitating Charlotte and mouthing willow so her new name is perfect for her,” said Assistant Curator Shannon Smith of the initial name suggestion. “She is getting most of her nutrition from nursing but mouths on food that mom eats, like timothy hay, willow, bark, and grass.”

Watermelon snacks with two-month-old Willow! 🍉🥰



📹: Keepers Shannon & Piper pic.twitter.com/kZzORbJsMZ — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) November 25, 2023

In September, the zoo welcomed the calf to her new home.

Earlier this month, the zoo posted a video of the calf having fun with a pile of leaves.

©2023 Cox Media Group