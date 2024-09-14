Two men sentenced in Tacoma for role in Aryan gang drug network

Two men linked to an Aryan prison gang were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma for their involvement in a large-scale drug distribution network, according to the Department of Justice.

Ronaldo McComb, 59, of Ridgefield, received a 13-year sentence, while Isaac Cervantes, 32, of Phoenix, was sentenced to nine years.

At the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo emphasized the severity of the crimes, stating, “We are talking about massive quantities of controlled substances. This is not some street-level dealer.”

Judge Estudillo also noted the involvement of firearms in the operation, which he said were “obviously there to protect the drug trade.”

McComb pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was involved in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, with a network that extended as far as Alaska.

When arrested in March 2023, law enforcement seized methamphetamine, heroin, three firearms, cash, and gold bars from his Kalama residence.

McComb, who has prior felony convictions, was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Cervantes, arrested in Phoenix, played a key role in transporting fentanyl and meth from Arizona to Washington.

He was connected to a stash house in Shelton, where law enforcement seized 640,000 fentanyl pills, 15 kilograms of methamphetamine, two pill presses, and 23 firearms.

Cervantes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in February.

The investigation, which led to the seizure of more than 830,000 fentanyl pills, 245 pounds of methamphetamine, 225 firearms, and over $668,000 in cash, was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force effort.

