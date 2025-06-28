Two men in critical condition after shooting, Tukwila PD asking for public’s help for video evidence

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two people were shot near the Tukwila Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Officers responded at around 12:45 a.m. close to Interurban Avenue South and 58th Avenue South and found two men who had been shot, police say.

Tukwila police say both were brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are asking residents living near 58th Avenue South to check their home surveillance footage between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. to see if cameras captured a dark four-door sedan or any suspicious people in the area.

Tukwila police ask to email tips@tukwilawa.gov or call their non-emergency line (206)-241-2121.

🚨Detectives Seek Home Surveillance Footage🚨 Update to last nights shooting investigation. Both victims are adults males... Posted by Tukwila Police Department on Saturday, June 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group