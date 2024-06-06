Two men arrested after shooting in West Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Thursday, May 30, officers responded to reports of two men shooting at each other near an apartment building in West Olympia. Both suspects ran off when Olympia police arrived.

Officers found approximately twenty-three shell casings and multiple bullets that had entered occupied apartment units. Luckily, nobody was injured. They also spoke with witnesses who provided photos, videos, and information that helped officers quickly identify and find the suspects.

Shortly after the incident, officers found one of the men at an apartment within the complex. He was arrested without issue and his gun was found hidden behind a water heater in the entryway closet. He was booked for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Sunday, June 2, officers found the second man’s car in a business parking lot and arrested him without incident. He admitted to being at the apartments and getting into an argument with the other man before shooting at him. He was booked for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to police, this case is still active and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

