Two law enforcement vehicles involved in Highway 410 collision, trooper injured

A Washington State Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after a collision with a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy on Highway 410 on Thursday evening, according to WSP Trooper John Dattilo.

The crash occurred around 8:14 p.m. near Mundy Loss Road.

The incident involved two department-issued Ford Explorer SUVs traveling eastbound on State Route 410.

The trooper, identified as a 31-year-old male named Ray, was driving the lead vehicle and attempted to make a U-turn.

The deputy, driving behind him in the second vehicle, hit the trooper’s SUV on the front driver’s side.

The collision caused the trooper’s vehicle to rest in the westbound lanes while the deputy’s SUV ended up in a ditch along the westbound side of the road.

The roadway was blocked for nearly three hours while crews responded to the crash.

The trooper was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The deputy, a 40-year-old male named Smith, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the trooper and deputy were responding to a nearby incident involving a stolen vehicle at the time of the collision.

